PRESIDENTIAL PARDONS- Dickson Jere

PRESIDENTIAL PARDONS



By Dickson Jere



You see, Presidents don’t go around prisons looking for those to be pardoned. That is done by the system through prisons authorities or Zambia Correctional Services (ZCS).

Usually, there is even committee under the Office of the Vice-President that deals with Prerogative of Mercy applications. By the time the list hits the President desk, it is assumed that the vetting process was thorough especially from the ZCS side.





So, for a child rapist who was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment to be released after just serving a year, is what is problem.

How did he find himself on that list? There have been several stories about favouritism and so so when it comes to ZCS list…I have had such reports from even my clients before.





The statement by ZCS is not actually helping anything but rather annoying. Why and how did this 72 years old rapist found himself on the list in the first place? What was special about him? Poor health perhaps? Old age? That is what ZCS should be telling us and not when it was done! Whether it was done in 2020, 2021 or 2026, it is not the point. Why did ZCS put him on that list? Why?





Simply, we are questioning the ZCS decision and not the President. Why did you recommend a child rapist to be given Presidential pardon? Why?