You can not slaughter 70 cows for that poor farmer in Kalomo just because he did not have a permit to move the animals into another district- Hon. Binwell Mpundu

By Hon. Binwell Mpundu

THIS IS EVIL AND NOT LEADERSHIP.



People can make mistakes but some mistakes can easily be corrected as opposed to this inhuman actions. You can not slaughter 70 cows for that poor farmer in Kalomo just because he did not have a permit to move the animals into another district.





I want to appeal to President HH to help that farmer by giving him back the 70 animals and help him understand the law on the movement of animals. Sometimes our people will make mistakes unknowingly and therefore the first actions on the part of government is to teach them and giving them a second chance.





The action in the picture is not leadership but pure witchcraft and pure evil and when we as THE MOVEMENT FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE #ICHABAICHE form government I will not allow our people to be treated like second class citizens when there are other available means to address such shortcomings.The hallmark of leadership is showing love and being empathic to the plight of the people we lead and therefore such actions are not close to leadership but complete madness.





The people of Kalomo, Choma, Namwala and many other towns of the southern province who are animal farmers must be assured that we will treated them better because they deserve better.





#BCM8

#njababana