Rapper Sean Kingston and mother sentenced to 3 and 5 years for $1M fraud!





Rapper Sean Kingston has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after being convicted of a $1 million fraud scheme in which he and his mother sent victims fake wire receipts for high end merchandise, investigators said.





Kingston and his mother were each convicted in March by a federal jury of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. His mother was sentenced to five years in prison last month.





Kingston rose to fame at age 17 with the 2007 hit “Beautiful Girls,” which sampled Ben E. King’s 1961 song “Stand By Me.”



-ABC News