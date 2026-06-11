Gary Nkhombo Decides to Face Police



…After House Search Attempt at his Mazabuka House



Lusaka, June 10 — Former Local Government Minister Gary Nkhombo says he will present himself to police in Lusaka on Thursday morning after officers attempted to search his private residence without a warrant.





Nkhombo, who served as Mazabuka lawmaker before being dismissed from the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) government, told Diamond TV that he intends to meet police at 7 a.m. “so they can explain what they want.”





He expressed concern that individuals once close to his campaign had access to his Mazabuka home in his absence, warning that “I don’t know if they could have left anything there.”





The former minister accused police of overreach, noting that his residence was recently tear‑gassed, leaving supporters affected. “They tried to search my house without a search warrant,” he said, adding that the incident deepened his mistrust of state institutions.





Nkhombo’s confrontation with authorities comes against the backdrop of a dramatic political fallout with President Hakainde Hichilema. Once considered one of Hichilema’s staunch allies, Nkhombo was a visible campaigner during the UPND’s rise to power.





Their political bromance, forged in shared opposition struggles, unraveled after Nkhombo was fired from cabinet and blocked from contesting Mazabuka as an independent.





The former minister has not ruled out aligning with the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance led by opposition figure Brian Mundubile, who is positioning himself as a leading presidential contender ahead of the August 13 polls.





Nkhombo also hinted at his own ambitions, declaring he could run for president “if the people ask,” invoking the Latin phrase vox dei, vox populi — “the voice of God is the voice of the people.”





His next move, beginning with Thursday’s police appearance, will be closely watched as Zambia’s political landscape braces for a turbulent election season.



Source: Diamond TV Online