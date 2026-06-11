UPND ALLIANCE GROWS TO 15 PARTIES AS SUPPORT BASE EXPANDS

ALLIANCE GROWS TO 15 PARTIES AS SUPPORT BASE EXPANDS



June 10,2026



The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance has continued to strengthen its political footprint following the admission of five additional political parties, bringing the total membership of the alliance to fifteen.





Speaking at the UPND Secretariat during the official reception of the new members, Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi said the growing number of parties joining the alliance reflects increasing confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision and leadership for national development.





Mr. Milupi noted that while the alliance continues to attract new partners from across the political spectrum, support for those opposed to the ruling party is steadily diminishing as citizens embrace the government’s development agenda.





Meanwhile, Patriotic Front President Miles Sampa urged political leaders to move away from divisive politics and instead provide practical solutions to the challenges affecting the country and its people.





United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda said his party decided to join the alliance in order to help safeguard and advance the achievements that have been recorded over the past four years under the New Dawn Administration.





New Congress Party (NCP) President Peter Chanda stated that his party aligned itself with the alliance because President Hichilema has demonstrated a willingness to listen to citizens and work with people from diverse backgrounds in pursuit of national progress.





At the same event, UNIP leader Lieutenant Colonel Henry Miyoba commended President Hichilema for prioritising the welfare of vulnerable citizens through transformative initiatives such as the free education policy.





The latest expansion of the UPND Alliance is expected to further consolidate political cooperation among like-minded parties ahead of the country’s continued development and democratic growth.



©️UPND MEDIA