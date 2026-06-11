IRIS KAINGU DUMPS UPND – “I WAS NOT ACCEPTED, MY ASPIRATION FAILED”



In a dramatic political move, Iris Kaingu Kamwi has formally resigned from the United Party for National Development (UPND) and fully dissociated herself from the ruling party.





In her resignation letter addressed to the UPND Secretary General, Kaingu disclosed that despite her willingness to actively engage in party affairs in Mwandi Constituency, she was never welcomed. Her ambition to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections on the UPND ticket was also unsuccessful.





“I have resolved to terminate my association with the party and pursue other avenues through which I may continue serving the people of Mwandi and the nation,” she stated.





The letter has also been copied to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and party leadership from constituency to provincial level.