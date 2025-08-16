Actress Halle Berry Responds to Ex-Husband Who Says She Didn’t Cook or Clean

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry, 58, appeared to subtly respond to recent remarks made by her ex-husband, former MLB star David Justice, about her domestic habits during their marriage. Justice, who was married to Berry from 1993 to 1997, claimed in a new interview that she “didn’t cook, didn’t clean” and didn’t seem “motherly” during their time together.

Speaking on the All the Smoke podcast, Justice reflected on their short-lived marriage, saying he was young and inexperienced in relationships at the time. “I was young and had only been in one real relationship before her,” he explained. “If we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with? At that time… she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem motherly — and then we start having issues.”

Justice also pointed to their busy schedules as a factor in their split, noting Berry’s thriving acting career kept them apart for long stretches. “She was doing movies in this country, that country,” he said. “Honestly, we probably could have made it if I knew about therapy.”

He went on to reveal that Berry had been the one to initiate marriage, asking him to wed after just five months of dating. “I said OK, but I don’t know if my heart was really into it,” Justice admitted. “I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no.”

The candid interview quickly went viral, with many on social media debating his comments. Justice’s remarks stirred up discussion about gender roles, expectations in relationships, and the challenges of celebrity marriages.

According to WLBT, Berry, however, seemed unfazed. Taking to Instagram, she posted a carousel of photos with the tongue-in-cheek caption, “Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering…” — a clear nod to her ex-husband’s claims. The post sparked thousands of likes and supportive comments from fans applauding her playful clapback.