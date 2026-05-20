I APOLOGIZE TO EVERYONE, ESPECIALLY THE WOMEN WHOSE HEARTS I LEFT WOUNDED AND WHOSE HOLE I LEFT AJAR.





To my leader, His Excellency Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and to the beautiful women and people of Equatorial Guinea,

It is with a heart full of remorse and deep emotion that I pen these words. I have long been passionate about the growth and future of our nation, believing that a stronger population can contribute to a stronger workforce and economy for Equatorial Guinea, one of the least populated nations in Africa.





During my days behind bars, I have learned that not every problem can be solved through the nodding of the Rod of Staff. A man must respect boundaries, and the mind must think wisely before the Rod of Staffs acts.





On these grounds, I sincerely apologize and humbly ask for the forgiveness of everyone I may have offended through my behavior, especially the women whose hearts I may have hurt or left with emptiness.





Thank you, Mr. President. God bless the good people of Equatorial Guinea.



-Legend and Knack-a-thon record holder Baltazzar Egonga Knackana regains freedom and drops apology to his country.



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