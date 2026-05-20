Legendary American boxer, Mike Tyson, has recalled how he caught his ex-wife with a young Brad Pitt as their marriage was spiraling towards divorce.





During a wild interview on “This Past Weekend,” Theo Von asked him if any guy had ever stolen one of his girlfriends. He then recalled the time he spotted his ex-wife Robin Givens with Pitt – before the actor became a Hollywood sensation.





‘That’s an interesting story. He didn’t steal her from me, but me and my wife were going through a divorce,’ recalled Tyson, who married the actress in 1988 before they divorced a year later.





‘But, one day, I went over to the house… she wasn’t home. Nobody,’ Tyson continued. ‘Then, [I saw her] driving up the road with the BMW that I bought her.’ Tyson spotted someone else in the car.





‘I thought it was one of her friends from “Head of the Class” [the sitcom Givens appeared in as Darlene Merriman between 1986 and 1991].





‘But it wasn’t one of her friends. It was Brad Pitt trying to get some head,’ Tyson recalled. ‘He wasn’t Brad Pitt yet. I didn’t know who the f*** he was… he didn’t even have a car.’





It is not the first time that Tyson has told a version of the story. He once claimed that he was ‘mad as hell’ after spotting Pitt, who back then ‘was like a beach bum, a little nerdy.’





‘You had to see the look on his face. He looked like he was ready to receive his last rites,’ Tyson wrote in his 2013 book, Undisputed Truth. By 1989, Tyson was world heavyweight champion and considered ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet.’