DANNY YENGA FILES NOMINATION FOR KABWATA MP RACE



Kabwata parliamentary aspiring candidate Danny Yenga has officially filed in his nomination papers before the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Yenga, whose earlier adoption attempt was unsuccessful, successfully completed the nomination process as he seeks to contest for the Kabwata Constituency parliamentary seat.





Immediately after filing in his nomination papers, Yenga conducted a tour of Kabwata Constituency where he interacted with residents and supporters.





Speaking during the tour, Yenga assured the people of Kabwata of massive development once elected as Member of Parliament. He pledged to prioritize community development and address the challenges affecting residents in the constituency.