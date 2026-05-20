PRESIDENT HH DIRECTS POLICE TO ARREST SUSPECTS BEHIND GARY NKOMBO NOMINATION VIOLENCE
President Hakainde Hichilema has directed law enforcement agencies to swiftly and professionally arrest all individuals involved in attempts to prevent former Mazabuka Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo, from filing his nomination papers.
President Hichilema said scenes circulating on social and other media showing individuals attempting to disrupt the lawful filing of nominations were unacceptable, undemocratic, and a direct violation of the rule of law.
In a statement posted on his Facebook page, President Hichilema reiterated that electoral lawlessness would not be tolerated and warned that all perpetrators, regardless of political affiliation or social standing, would face the full force of the law.
“Those who wish to test this Government’s resolve to maintain law and order are entirely on their own,” said President Hichielma..
Mr. Hichilema further stressed that the State would act firmly and decisively against all forms of electoral violence and disorder as the country heads towards the elections.
Former Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo, was this morning harassed at the Mazabuka Civic Centre before filing in his nomination papers for the Mazabuka Central parliamentary seat.
Mr. Nkombo, who is contesting as an independent candidate in the forthcoming election, was reportedly attacked by unknown people believed to be cadres linked to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) soon after arriving at the civic center.
Meanwhile, Mr. Nkombo later managed to successfully file in his nomination papers as an Independent candidate for the Mazabuka Central parliamentary seat.
By Margaret Mwanza
This is why I respect and appreciate our Republican President. He stands on Principle. His excellent leadership attributes is what we need to desperately to honor and preserve.
Thank you Mr. President and well done for correcting a wrong. Brilliant!!
Bo mate, if the President is serious, he should fire the Mazabuka officer commanding and all the officers involved.
Should the President really be intervening to effect arrests? There is something terribly wrong with our police if they have to wait for a presidential directive to perform a straight forward arrest. Mr. Nkombo was assaulted.
Attacked by “unknown people”? The thugs who attacked Mr. Nkombo are well known to the police and I presume even to Mr. Nkombo himself. But what I find unacceptable is that the police have to wait for the President to direct them to perform their lawful duties. What kind of policemen are these? Should they be in their jobs after such dereliction of duty? That is how police secede their authority to cadres.
The police must stamp their authority on the electoral process before things spin out of control. I thought such foolish behaviour was consigned to the rubbish heap after August 2021 and the demise of the notorious PF.
With this incident, it is hard to believe that UPND is not a violent party. Their conduct at the Mazabuka Civic Centre is disgusting to say the least. Disgraceful.
I hope the media houses will closely follow developments over this case and keep us informed. We want to know how it ends.
So police can’t act on their own when they see someone breaking the law they have to be directed?