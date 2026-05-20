PRESIDENT HH DIRECTS POLICE TO ARREST SUSPECTS BEHIND GARY NKOMBO NOMINATION VIOLENCE



President Hakainde Hichilema has directed law enforcement agencies to swiftly and professionally arrest all individuals involved in attempts to prevent former Mazabuka Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo, from filing his nomination papers.





President Hichilema said scenes circulating on social and other media showing individuals attempting to disrupt the lawful filing of nominations were unacceptable, undemocratic, and a direct violation of the rule of law.





In a statement posted on his Facebook page, President Hichilema reiterated that electoral lawlessness would not be tolerated and warned that all perpetrators, regardless of political affiliation or social standing, would face the full force of the law.





“Those who wish to test this Government’s resolve to maintain law and order are entirely on their own,” said President Hichielma..





Mr. Hichilema further stressed that the State would act firmly and decisively against all forms of electoral violence and disorder as the country heads towards the elections.





Former Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo, was this morning harassed at the Mazabuka Civic Centre before filing in his nomination papers for the Mazabuka Central parliamentary seat.





Mr. Nkombo, who is contesting as an independent candidate in the forthcoming election, was reportedly attacked by unknown people believed to be cadres linked to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) soon after arriving at the civic center.





Meanwhile, Mr. Nkombo later managed to successfully file in his nomination papers as an Independent candidate for the Mazabuka Central parliamentary seat.



By Margaret Mwanza