NKOMBO CONDEMNS VIOLENCE DURING NOMINATION FILLING IN MAZABUKA CENTRAL



FORMER United Party for National Development (UPND) Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo has appealed to the Zambia Police Service to act professionally, impartially and decisively in investigating the matter in which he was violently manhandled by UPND cadres when filing his nomination. Mr Nkombo has urged the police to investigate the matter and ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice.





Gary Nkombo who has successfully filed his nomination as independent candidate for Mazabuka Central Constituency has condemned the acts of violence and intimidation allegedly directed at him during the filing of his nomination papers.





In a statement issued, Mr. Nkombo said what was expected to be a peaceful and democratic process was disrupted by aggressive behaviour from individuals he accused of attempting to undermine citizens’ constitutional rights to freely participate in the electoral process.





Mr. Nkombo said such acts have no place in a democratic society and warned that political violence threatens the peace and unity that the people of Mazabuka and the country at large deserve.





He called on all political players, supporters and stakeholders to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law and respect democratic freedoms regardless of political affiliation.



“Elections must never become a source of violence, fear or division among our people,” he said





Mr. Nkombo said the people of Mazabuka Central deserve assurance that law and order will prevail and that every candidate should be allowed to campaign freely and safely without intimidation.





He reaffirmed his commitment to peaceful engagement, issue-based politics and serving the people of Mazabuka Central with dignity, integrity and respect for democratic values.





Mr. Nkombo also urged his supporters to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding during the election period, adding that peace, justice and democracy must prevail.



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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA STATEMENT BY GARY NKOMBO

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE – MAZABUKA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

20 May 2026

I wish to strongly condemn the acts of violence and intimidation that I was subjected to today while filing my nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Mazabuka Central Constituency.

What should have been a peaceful and democratic process was unfortunately marred by acts of aggression from individuals determined to undermine the constitutional rights of citizens to freely participate in the democratic process. Such conduct has no place in our democracy and threatens the peace and unity that the people of Mazabuka and Zambia at large deserve.

I wish to call upon all political players, supporters, and stakeholders to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law, and respect democratic freedoms regardless of political affiliation. Elections must never become a source of violence, fear, or division among our people.

I further call upon the Zambia Police Service to act professionally, impartially, and decisively in investigating this matter and ensuring that all perpetrators are brought to book. The people of Mazabuka Central deserve assurance that law and order will prevail and that every candidate can campaign freely and safely without intimidation.

As an independent candidate, I remain committed to peaceful engagement, issue-based politics, and serving the interests of the people of Mazabuka Central with dignity, integrity, and respect for democratic values.

I urge my supporters to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding during this period.

May peace, justice, and democracy prevail.

Issued by:

Gary Nkombo

Independent Candidate

Mazabuka Central Constituenc