HON. STEVEN MASUMBA’S OFFICIAL POSITION ON CALLS FOR AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDACY

Good morning, Team Masumba Wabonse.

Below is the official position of Hon. Steven Masumba regarding calls for him to contest as an independent candidate:

1. He will not contest as an independent candidate.

2. He remains committed to supporting the UPND President and all UPND candidates across the country, including Mufumbwe.

3. He will continue supporting football, the business community, and marketeers across Mufumbwe.

4. He will continue providing scholarships and employment opportunities for youths, not only in Mufumbwe but across the province.

Hon. Masumba deeply appreciates the love and continued support from the people.

The rest of the issues are addressed in the video call.

Credit: Muzata Kayawe