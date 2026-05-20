Citizen Calls on Police Command to Probe Officers at Mazabuka Nomination Centre



An ordinary citizen has expressed disappointment with Zambia Police officers who were manning the nomination centre in Mazabuka this morning, accusing them of allowing aggressors involved in the fracas to freely walk away from the scene.





Commenting on the violence that erupted during the filing of independent nomination papers by a UPND member, Tom Hansungule appealed to the Police Command to sanction the officers who were on duty.





“From the videos circulating, the aggressor was at some point surrounded by about three police officers, but shockingly they allowed him to walk away freely. This should not happen again,” he said.





Hansungule stated that the police have a constitutional duty to ensure that lawful nomination processes are protected from disruption, regardless of who is involved.





“The aggressors are likely his own people from Mazabuka, but the police had a duty to arrest the suspect immediately. It is embarrassing for the Command to now use public resources to hunt down a person they already had in their custody,” he added.





He further expressed concern that despite being empowered by both the Constitution and the current government, police officers still appeared unable to effectively handle such situations.