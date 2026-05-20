A Sacramento man blew himself up inside his own home after losing it in a tax auction.





The man died in an explosion at the house after the property had been seized and sold through Sacramento County’s tax-defaulted auction system, according to The Sacramento Bee.





The case now looms over the county’s latest tax sale, where 32 properties were listed for auction and promoted as potential deals for buyers willing to take on the risk.





The auction, which began Monday, May 18,—includes homes, vacant lots, and other parcels that were put up for sale after owners fell behind on property taxes.





Under California’s tax-default process, counties can sell properties after years of unpaid taxes, allowing bidders to scoop up real estate that can appear far cheaper than anything on the traditional market.



But the Sacramento case shows the darker reality behind those tempting listings.





The property tied to the explosion had been taken through the same system, with a map showing the seized home at the center of the tragedy.



Sacramento County warns bidders that tax auction properties carry significant risks.





Buyers are told they may not be able to inspect homes before bidding, may not be able to enter them, and may discover after the fact that someone is still living inside.



“There may be someone living in the property you purchased,” the county warns in its tax sale information.



That warning is no small detail. Winning bidders can spend thousands of dollars, only to find themselves responsible for dealing with former owners, tenants, or other occupants who have not left the property.



The county also makes clear it does not hold the keys like a normal seller.



“Sacramento County does not own the property and does not have access to the property as in private real estate transactions,” the county states.



That leaves buyers to handle the aftermath themselves.



The county’s auction rules also state that bidders may not trespass or enter any listed property before the sale, meaning buyers may be bidding based on maps, public records, and limited exterior information.



The county says not all listed properties actually make it to auction, since some can be redeemed, postponed, or removed before sale. But once a property is purchased, the process can move fast and leave little room for regret.



The Sacramento explosion showed what can happen when a tax sale collides with a former owner who refuses to let go.