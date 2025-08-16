Woman Dies While Visiting Her Husband Overnight in Prison. He’s Been Charged With Murder

Stephanie Diane Dowells, a 62-year-old African American woman from California who was visiting her husband in prison, died overnight in November 2024. Authorities say her husband strangled her and is now facing a murder charge.

On November 13, 2024, just after 2 a.m., David Brinson called prison staff at Mule Creek State Prison to say his wife had passed out. Officers began life-saving efforts and called 911, but Dowells was pronounced dead at 2:51 a.m.

According to People, an autopsy determined she died from strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide. Brinson, 55, was charged with murder on August 13, 2025, according to Amador County District Attorney Todd Riebe. He is scheduled for arraignment on September 19 and has not yet entered a plea.

Dowells, a hairdresser, lived in Inglewood with her son, daughter-in-law, and young grandson. Her family declined to comment, but their attorney, Michael Oppenheimer, released a statement thanking prosecutors for pursuing the case and calling her killing preventable.

Brinson has been serving four consecutive life sentences without parole since 1993 for killing four men during a robbery.

Dowells’ death was the second killing during a family visit at Mule Creek State Prison in 2024. In July, Tania Thomas, 47, was killed while visiting her husband, Anthony Curry, who was later charged with her murder. Curry is serving time for attempted second-degree murder and carjacking.

Riebe said these two cases are the first violent acts during family visits at the prison that he has seen in more than 25 years as district attorney.