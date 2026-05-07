UPND DISMISSES FALSE BURIAL CLAIMS, CALLS FOR UNITY AND RESPECT IN HONOUR OF LATE PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU





by: Open Development Media



The United Party for National Development (UPND), through its National Management Committee Member Grace Kaluwe Chivube, popularly known as Mama G, addressed the nation on 5 May 2026 regarding misinformation circulating on social media about the burial arrangements of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Madam Chivube firmly dismissed the allegations suggesting that His Excellency the President intends to misuse or disrespect the remains of the late leader, describing such claims as baseless, misleading, and deliberately aimed at inciting public fear and division. She reassured the nation that the Government is handling all funeral arrangements with the utmost dignity, respect, and transparency.





She emphasized that the late President Lungu served Zambia with dedication and distinction, and his passing represents a solemn moment of national mourning, reflection, and unity. The Government, she noted, continues to work closely with the bereaved family, church bodies, and traditional leaders to ensure a respectful and inclusive process..





Addressing the growing concern over misinformation, Madam Chivube condemned the circulation of manipulated images, false narratives, and inflammatory statements across various social media platforms. She urged citizens to verify information before sharing it, warning that the spread of false content especially that which threatens peace and national security constitutes an offence under Zambian law, including cyber-related legislation.





She further disclosed that law enforcement agencies are actively monitoring the situation and will take appropriate legal action against individuals responsible for spreading malicious misinformation.





In her appeal to political actors, Madam Chivube called for responsibility, restraint, and integrity, urging stakeholders to refrain from politicizing a national tragedy. She stressed that leadership must be demonstrated through respect, unity, and commitment to peace.





In conclusion, Madam Chivube called on all Zambians to honour the life and legacy of President Lungu with dignity, urging the nation to stand together during this period of mourning. She ended with a message of unity and prayer, asking for blessings upon every Zambian.



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