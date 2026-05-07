TEN UPND ASPIRING CANDIDATES EYE MAZABUKA CENTRAL SEAT

…Constituency Executive Warns Them Against Contesting as Independents





Ten aspiring candidates in Mazabuka Central have successfully filed nominations to contest as Member of Parliament on the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket ahead of the 13th August 2026 general elections.





Mazabuka Central Constituency Chairperson, Skinner Pasi Sialubala, announced the names of the aspiring candidates during a constituency meeting held at Lusumpuko Community Hall on Thursday afternoon





He warned the aspiring candidates against contesting as independents if they are not adopted by the party.



He said all aspiring candidates should support the candidate that will be adopted by the party, stating that the party in Mazabuka does not want to divide votes for President Hakainde Hichilema.





He has since called on candidates to conduct issue-based campaigns as they vie for the seat.



Among the aspiring candidates are Mazabuka Mayor Vincent Lilanda; youth activist and national student leader Michelo Chizombe; former Luyobolola teacher Brenda Mwamungule; and Zambia Institute of Planners (ZIP) President Busiku Sulwe.





Others include lecturer and businessman Maxwell Mwiinga; businessman Masauso Sichoone; UPND Mazabuka District Chairperson Wilfred Mulomba; former Bank of Zambia Procurement Director Kizzy Moonga; former St Edmund’s headteacher Stermon Chilala; and local contractor Hamunjele Mahulu.





The constituency executive committee also gave the candidates an opportunity to campaign and share their manifesto with the party structure





The UPND is currently conducting the adoption process for aspiring candidates for Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairpersons, and Councillors.