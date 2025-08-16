KAFUE UPND ENDORSES THE CANDIDATURE OF HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS.





By Brian Kayange



Kafue ___15 August 2025



The United Party For National Development (UPND) in Kafue has Endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema as the Sole Candidate for 2026 General Elections.





They have Endorsed the Candidature of President Hakainde Hichilema because he has delivered on the Following:





1) Recapitalization of Nitrogen Chemicals Of Zambia Limited (NCZ)



2) Student Meal allowances



3) Free Education



4) School and Health Infrastructure





5) Massive Recruitment



6) Increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF)



7) Restored Democracy





8)No Caderism



9) The Famous Cash for Work Program .



CIC PRESS TEAM