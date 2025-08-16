BLOOMBERG CAN’T CONFIRM ZAMBIA’S GROWTH NUMBERS- Fred M’membe

BLOOMBERG CAN’T CONFIRM ZAMBIA’S GROWTH NUMBERS





Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has really lost it. It doesn’t require much intelligence – if a little is all one has – to know that Bloomberg doesn’t generate or originate statistics on Zambia.

Bloomberg cannot “confirm” Zambia’s growth numbers. They are not our statistical agency!



This just goes to show how low the calibre of our leadership is. They are losing it. If he wants the correct figure, let him refer to our statistical agency! Zambia’s economy is not growing at all.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party