Trump’s brought us ‘closer than ever’ to end of war in Ukraine – UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says that “President Trump’s efforts have brought us closer than ever before” to ending the war in Ukraine.

In a statement, he says the next steps must involve Zelensky – and that peace cannot be decided without him.

Here is his statement in full:

President Trump’s efforts have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. His leadership in pursuit of an end to the killing should be commended.

While progress has been made, the next step must be further talks involving President Zelenskyy. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without him.

This morning, I spoke to President Zelenskyy, President Trump and other European partners, and we all stand ready to support this next phase.

I welcome the openness of the United States, alongside Europe, to provide robust security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal. This is important progress and will be crucial in deterring Putin from coming back for more.

In the meantime, until he stops his barbaric assault, we will keep tightening the screws on his war machine with even more sanctions, which have already had a punishing impact on the Russian economy and its people.

Our unwavering support for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes.