USHIS OF LUAPULA PROVINCE OPPOSE CHIEF CHISUNKA’S UNILATERAL MOVE TO INTRODUCE NEW TRADITIONAL CEREMONY

Twelve out of 13 Ushi traditional leaders and their subjects, have opposed maneuvers by former House of Chiefs Chairperson, Chief Chisunka of Mansa, to unilaterally introduce a new Ceremony called Mutuna Mpanga, scheduled to take place on 27th September 2025.

The traditional leaders have also advised Vice President Mutale Nalumango not to accept the invitation as guest of honour as the move will be viewed to be divisive among the Ushi people of Luapula Province.

Speaking to KBN TV in a walk in interview, a concerned Ushi representative, Mr. Bernard Kanika, said the formation of Mutuna Mpanga Ceremony, goes against the unity of the Ushi people and their culture, which they have celebrated as one over the years under the banner of Chabuka Nesandulula of Makumba traditional ceremony.

He said the new Ceremony does not represent the wider aspirations of the Twelve Ushi Chiefs and their People.

“For the reasons advanced, we the Ushi people demand that the planned Mutuna Mpanga Ceremony should be stopped henceforth. Failure to do so, will compel us to seek legal redress to stop it,” he said.

For more details, catch the KBN TV main news at 19:30hrs