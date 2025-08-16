POLITICAL ANALYST DOUBTS DOLIKA BANDA’S PRESIDENTIAL BID WILL BE SUCCESSFUL





Political Analyst Francis Chipili believes it is too early for Ms. Dolika Banda, niece of former president Rupiah Banda, to challenge president Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Chipili says despite Ms. Banda’s announcement to unseat president Hichilema next year, he is of the view that she is not well-known at the grassroots level.





Mr. Chipili tells Phoenix News that with only a year remaining before the elections, Ms. Banda might not have enough time to mobilize and garner the necessary support.





He feels Ms. Banda’s limited presence at the grassroots level could hinder her ability to connect with voters and build a strong support base.



PN