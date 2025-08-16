Kambwili must serve full sentence but must access medical care – RPP



The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) Youth Wing has called for former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Chishimba Kambwili to serve his entire prison sentence, while also insisting that he receives adequate medical care during his incarceration.





RPP National Youth chairperson Constantino Mubita has rubbished calls for presidential pardon for Kambwili, who is currently serving a five-month sentence for derogatory statements





Mubita stated that it is simply outrageous to suggest that Kambwili should receive a pardon as equality before the law is a cornerstone of the justice system, and Kambwili’s position as a former government official should not afford him any special treatment.





He stated that justice must be impartial and blind to political status and social standing.



“Kambwili’s conviction for making divisive tribal remarks was the result of a legal process. Granting him a presidential pardon in this case would establish a troubling precedent, suggesting that influential individuals are immune to legal consequences. Such an action could potentially undermine the rule of law and the very foundations of our justice system,” he said.





He emphasised that hate speech and tribalism have no place in Zambia’s democratic society.





Mubita further noted that while it is crucial for Kambwili to serve his full sentence like any other offender, his right to medical care should also be respected and upheld by relevant authorities, given reports of his illness.





According to Mubita, Kambwili’s access to medical attention while in custody is his constitutional right that should not be violated.





“If, as reported, he is unwell, the relevant authorities should ensure that he has access to adequate medical attention while in custody, as it is his constitutional right.”





“The full execution of Kambwili’s sentence, in addition to being a legal requirement, is a crucial lesson that tribalism and hate speech have no place in a democratic society,” added Mubita.





He urged all well-meaning Zambians to respect the court’s decision and support the principle that justice applies equally to all.





By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba August 16, 2025