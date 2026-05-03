YO MAPS’ WIFE VS B FLOW: COMMENT SECTION TURNS INTO A BATTLEGROUND



What started as a normal Facebook comment… quickly turned into a full-blown industry clash.



Kidist Kifle — wife to Yo Maps — stepped into the comments and directly challenged Brian Bwembya.



And she didn’t come to play.



After B Flow defended ZAM’s role, saying they help artists with visas and international exposure (even mentioning trips like Burkina Faso), Kidist fired back with a statement that shook the comment section:



She made it clear that Yo Maps doesn’t need favors —

that he is booked, paid, and moving internationally on his own merit.



In short…

“No one should take credit for his work.”





B Flow, on the other hand, stood his ground — reminding critics that just because ZAM doesn’t publicize everything, doesn’t mean they’re not working behind the scenes. He even suggested that people outside the industry might not fully understand how things operate.





That’s when it got even more intense.



Kidist doubled down — rejecting the idea of “gratitude” and making it clear that Yo Maps’ success is earned, not assisted.





Now the internet is split:



Some are saying Kidist did what any wife would do — defend her husband’s name.

Others feel like B Flow was simply protecting the image of ZAM.





But let’s be honest…



This isn’t just a comment section argument anymore.



It’s a rare, unfiltered look into the tension between

independent success vs industry structures in Zambia.





And if this is what’s happening in the comments…

imagine what’s happening behind the scenes.