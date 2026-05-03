ROMEO KANG’OMBE RALLIES SENANGA TO PROTECT HICHILEMA’S LEGACY AS UPND PUSHES FOR STRONGER SUPPORT



Sesheke member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe has called on Senanga residents to remain loyal to President Hakainde Hichilema and protect the leadership legacy he is building for the country.





Addressing a rally in Senanga, Kang’ombe described President Hichilema as a valuable national asset and urged party members to safeguard the trust he has earned from Zambians.





He praised the President’s inclusive leadership, citing free education, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and infrastructure development as key achievements benefiting citizens across the country.





Kang’ombe also encouraged party members to remain united and welcome new supporters, including those joining from opposition parties.





Meanwhile, UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso urged Senanga residents to deliver an overwhelming 99.9 percent vote for President Hichilema, reminding them that Western Province played a major role in ushering him into office.





Liswaniso said the people of Senanga should continue supporting President Hichilema, describing him as “their own project” and a leader worth standing by.