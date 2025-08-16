THE LIVING WAITING FOR THE DECEASED TO PROVIDE PLAN B!!



REACTION TO DR. CHRIS ZUMANI’S 12 REASONS





A NATIONAL LEADERSHIP DEFICIT…



I have read Dr. Zumani’s 12 reasons why the Tonse Alliance should continue to subject itself to the Lungu family for Zambia’s opposition leadership directions for 2026.





When did Zambia become a monarchy for leadership hierarchical identifications,endorsements?





When a man of Dr. Zumani’s credentials suggests that the opposition – TONSE pause it’s leadership identification processes till burial of our beloved ECL in the 21st century and gets no citizen’s intellectual intercourse then we got to worry as a people.





The Bible is very clear on how, the living must interact with the dead…



Zambia’s destiny should not be put on hold or tied to political families – no offence to the ECL’s Estate and or legacy but that is just the truth and reality of life

Dr. Zumani stated that ECL was Tonse and Tonse was ECL, unfortunately ECL is no more what then can we say about Tonse’s existence if the opposition has to wait and depend on the plan from a person who is no more?





In Bemba we say pafwa bantu pashala bantu.. Meaning that there has to be continuity in life when death strikes.



ECL’s ran his race very very very very very very well





2 Timothy 4:7



What policy directions are the contenders of 2026 general elections discussing





Living Depending on a Dead Person’s Plan for Political Affairs



In governance and political decision-making, the plans or intentions of a deceased person wouldn’t be directly guiding current political affairs.





Governance by Living Leaders



Political decisions are typically made by living leaders based on current circumstances, laws, and the needs of the constituents and or country





Legacy and Influence



A deceased leader’s policies, ideals, or legacy might influence current politicians or decisions, but the living leaders make the actual decisions.





Current Context Matters



Political decisions usually prioritize current needs, challenges, and the will of the living constituents.





Legal and Ethical Boundaries



Governance is bound by laws, ethics, and the constitution of a country, rather than the plans of a deceased individual.





Isaiah 8:19 encourages us to seek guidance from God rather than the dead.



Francis Chipili

Business and Political Analyst