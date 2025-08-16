FAZ APPOINTS MACHACHA SHEPANDE AS NEW GENERAL SECRETARY





By Mukwima Chilala



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed Machacha Shepande as its new General Secretary, taking over from Reuben Kamanga.





According to details obtained by Millennium Sports , the appointment was made during an Executive Committee meeting held yesterday.





Shepande is not new to football administration, having previously served as FAZ General Secretary as well as at the National Sports Council of Zambia.





He also worked with the African Union Sports Council, giving him both local and international experience in sports management.





The Association is yet to make an official statement.





His appointment comes at a time when FAZ is seeking to strengthen its administrative structure and improve the running of the game in the country.



Credit : Millennium Radio