NRPUP CALLS ON THE PEOPLE OF THE COPPERBELT TO TURN OUT IN LARGE NUMBERS FOR THE WELCOME OF HON. BRIAN MUNTAYALWA MUNDUBILE AND HON. MAKEBI ZULU

The National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP), a member of the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance, wishes to call upon the people of the Copperbelt Province to turn out in large numbers to receive our Presidential Candidate, Hon. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile, and his running mate, Hon. Makebi Zulu, and to attend the public rally scheduled for tomorrow at KPF Grounds in Kitwe.

This rally is more than a political gathering. It represents the beginning of a new chapter of hope, economic revival, national unity, and prosperity for the people of the Copperbelt and Zambia as a whole.

For many years, the Copperbelt was the economic heartbeat of our nation. Mining companies were productive, miners earned decent incomes, suppliers were paid on time, businesses thrived, and families enjoyed a better standard of living. Today, many mining suppliers are struggling to survive, opportunities for young people have diminished, and economic hardships continue to affect thousands of households.

NRPUP and the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance believe that the people of the Copperbelt deserve better. We are committed to restoring economic opportunities, empowering young people, supporting local businesses, and ensuring that the wealth generated from our natural resources benefits ordinary Zambians.

The Alliance is also committed to ensuring that local communities and youths benefit meaningfully from the country’s mineral resources. In this regard, a Tonse Pamodzi Alliance Government will restore opportunities for local miners and youths by ensuring that Black Mountain operations benefit the Jerabos and local mining cooperatives in a transparent, accountable, and equitable manner that prioritises the interests of the people of the Copperbelt.

Our government will implement practical programmes aimed at empowering drivers, marketeers, small-scale entrepreneurs, miners, farmers, and young people. Through the proposed Drive to Win Programme, drivers will have an opportunity to acquire vehicles through structured financing arrangements and ultimately become vehicle owners. Marketeers and small businesses will also benefit from targeted empowerment packages designed to increase capital, expand businesses, and stimulate local economic growth.

We therefore encourage residents of Ndola, Kitwe, Chingola, Mufulira, Luanshya, Kalulushi, Chililabombwe, Masaiti, Mpongwe, Lufwanyama, and all surrounding districts to attend this historic rally and be part of the movement for national renewal.

Together, we can build a united Zambia founded on economic opportunity, justice, prosperity, and reconciliation.

The time for real change is now.

Issued by:

Hon. Francis Robert Kapyanga, MP

Chairperson in Charge of Bus, Taxi and Truck Drivers and Marketeers

NRPUP – Tonse Pamodzi Alliance

“Economic Freedom for All.”