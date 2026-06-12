Violence has no place in my movement, says Mundubile!

BRIAN Mundubile says his political party, NRPUP, does not tolerate violence and that any member who engages in such conduct is acting against the party’s principles

He further says claims of criminal conduct against his party members must be supported by evidence, not assumptions.

Mundubile says no citizen should be deprived of their liberty on the basis of unsubstantiated accusations.

Police on Tuesday arrested four suspects at Protea Hotel in Chipata, where Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu were lodging, following Friday’s clash between UPND and Tonse cadres in Chawama, bringing the total number of arrests to nine.

In a statement Thursday, Mundubile lamented that his party had, over recent days, been the victim of a number of attacks.

“The National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) has, over recent days, been the victim of a number of attacks, acts of intimidation and attempts to suppress the constitutional rights of its members and supporters.

We have also received further reports of threats of violence directed at opposition members by individuals associated with the governing party. These incidents are deeply concerning and represent a direct assault on the democratic values upon which Zambia is founded. Equally troubling are reports of efforts to intimidate citizens, restrict freedom of expression and prevent opposition voices from …”

“… the lives of loved ones. No citizen should be subjected to intimidation, harassment, threats or political interference while attending a funeral. People must be allowed to mourn in peace, dignity and safety”.

Mundubile stressed that violence had no place in his party and could not be justified in pursuit of any political objective, reports News Diggers’ Elijah Munkombwe.

TV Yatu | June 12, 2026.