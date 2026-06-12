Breaking: UPND Kabwata cadres disrupt, harass Independent candidate Mainda Simataa’s door-to-door campaign team in Chilenje





Aspiring Kabwata Constituency Independent MP, Mainda Simataa this morning escaped unharmed after his door-to-door campaign was disrupted in Chilenje’s Timothy Mwanakatwe area, when hordes of UPND cadres illegally moved into his campaign zone, in direct violation of the ECZ campaign schedule.





This encroachment forced Hon. Mainda Simataa’s campaign team to quickly call-off the door-to-door campaign and whisk his candidate away to safety, as it was alleged that armed cadres patrolling in a UPND branded vehicle without a number plate, were looking for the Independent candidate, and were harassing his supporters to disclose his whereabouts.





Simataa’s campaign manager has disclosed that he quickly reported the matter to Chilenje Police who came on the scene, but did nothing to stop the cadres who were seen imbibing toxic alcoholic beverages while campaigning freely, in the company of the UPND aspiring candidate, Andrew Tayengwa.





The campaign manager has since called on ECZ to sanction the UPND and compensate his candidate with additional campaign days in Chilenje, and has called on police to act instantly and decisively, as the established process of writing complaint letters to the District Electoral Officer (Lusaka Town Clerk), before any action could be taken, was not good enough.



12 June 2026

Chilenje, Kabwata Constituency

LUSAKA