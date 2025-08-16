RESPONSE TO KBF STATEMENT ON MAIZE EXPORT



We have noted the statement by Mr. Kelvin Fube Bwalya, leader of the Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) party, regarding Cabinet’s approval to export 501,620.61 tonnes of surplus maize and mealie meal.





While we appreciate the sober tone adopted in Mr. Bwalya’s remarks, we are concerned that his statement deliberately omits an important fact, that this surplus is the direct result of the United Party for National Development (UPND)’s sound agricultural policies and strategic interventions over the past four years.





It is indeed the legitimate role of the opposition to provide checks and balances to the ruling party and government. We therefore acknowledge that the issues raised by Mr. Bwalya fall within the bounds of democratic exchange.





In this regard, we particularly welcome his affirmation that “ZMP supports trade that enhances our economy and strengthens regional cooperation.” This marks a refreshing and constructive departure from the rancour and acrimony that too often dominate political discourse.





We believe it is possible for Zambia to embrace a new era of politics, one in which an elected government coexists with a loyal opposition. A “loyal opposition” is not subservient, but offers alternative perspectives grounded in facts, guided by civility, and committed to the nation’s progress.





Mr. Bwalya and the ZMP must therefore be assured that the UPND, as a responsible government, is fully open to any independent verification of the country’s maize stock levels.





The national maize stock figures we have released are accurate. Zambia’s annual maize requirement for human consumption, livestock feed, industrial use, and strategic reserves stands at 3.5 million metric tonnes. The half a million tonnes approved for export is therefore a well-considered figure, arrived at through careful analysis.





It is regrettable, however, that Mr. Bwalya has chosen to cast doubt on the authenticity of the declared surplus without offering any credible evidence. We challenge him to present verifiable data to support his claims. Opposition leaders have a duty to provide accurate information to the public. Misleading or misinforming citizens is not only illiberal but also counterproductive, particularly on a matter as critical as national food security.





Misinformation creates market distortions, enabling millers and traders to exploit consumers. By contrast, correct and credible information strengthens market integrity, protects consumers, and ensures price stability.





Let it be clear, only an irresponsible government would export itself into a food shortage. The export permit regime under the Ministry of Agriculture operates under stringent and transparent protocols, and any interested party is free to review or engage with these procedures.





As the governing party, the UPND reaffirms its full support for the government’s pro-business approach to agriculture. We remain committed to transparency, fiscal discipline, and policies that safeguard national food security while fostering economic growth.



Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

UPND MEDIA DIRECTOR