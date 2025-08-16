HIGH RANKING ARMY OFFICER UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR ASSAULTING TOUR GUIDE IN LIVINGSTONE





Investigations have been launched after a yet-to-be-named high-ranking uniformed army officer in Livingstone reportedly assaulted a tour guide in the presence of eight Italian tourists.





The incident occurred on 9th August 2025, around 18:00 hours, with the victim identified as Nicolas Mumbi, 45, of Dambwa North, the Director of Nick Travel and Tours.





Mumbi sustained a swollen and painful head, a painful neck, and a painful right eye.



On the material day, the complainant was driving a white Toyota Coaster from the airport to Ngoma Zanga Lodge with eight Italian tourists on board.





As he approached Zest business premises and attempted to turn right from the inner lane, he heard sudden braking from behind from a gold Toyota Fortuner which had been following him, before it moved ahead and stopped directly in front of the victim.





The uniformed military officer disembarked from the Toyota Fortuner, forcibly opened the complainant’s door — damaging the locking mechanism — and slapped him as well as used fists whilst accusing him of dangerous driving.





Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, noted that the incident occurred in full view of the tourists on board, some of whom screamed and cried out of fear.





Daka said the suspect then returned to his vehicle and drove away, while the victim proceeded to the lodge, dropped off his clients, and later reported the matter to the police, where a medical report form was issued.



