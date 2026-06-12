THE ILLUSION OF CHEAP MEALIE-MEAL: A Wake-Up Call on Election-Year Macroeconomics-Fred M’membe

THE ILLUSION OF CHEAP MEALIE-MEAL



A Wake-Up Call on Election-Year Macroeconomics:



I can not think of a more contemptible man – my power of imagination fails me to bring into my mind’s eye a more despicable man than that who deceives and exploits the poor. Lunacy is always distressing, but sometimes it is dangerous; and when you get it manifested in this way, and it has become a policy, it is time it should be ruthlessly put away.

As the nation approaches the general election on August 13, 2026, the market is flooded with heavily subsidized staple food items.

A **25kg bag of breakfast meal priced at ZMW 179.99** is highly visible across social media and retail storefronts.





While immediate relief at the household counter is always welcome, a look behind the curtain reveals that standard private processing cannot yield a 25kg bag of breakfast meal at this price under ordinary market dynamics.





Voters must look past short-term pricing to understand the underlying economic reality before casting their ballots.



The Psychological Illusion of “179.99”



The pricing of **ZMW 179.99** is a precise exercise in psychological engineering.



It begs a fundamental question regarding currency reality: **When did any citizen—rich or poor—last lay eyes on a 1 Ngwee coin?**





The 1 Ngwee denomination vanished from physical circulation decades ago and was officially demonetized in the 2013 currency rebasing. In a cash-dominant retail ecosystem, a price tag ending in “.99” is an impossibility at the till.



It exists purely as a marketing trick—a psychological mechanism designed to make a cost feel lower than it is.





To dangle an un-payable, artificial fraction on the nation’s primary staple under the guise of affordability is nothing short of a mental exploitation of the consumer.





The True Cost Breakdown:



Who Bears the Deficit?



The raw commercial math behind producing premium mealie-meal reveals an unsustainable deficit:



**The Market Base:** The official Food Reserve Agency (FRA) floor price is **ZMW 340 per 50kg bag** (or ZMW 170 for 25kg of raw maize).





* **The Milling Deficit:** When factoring in a standard 70% extraction recovery rate for premium breakfast meal, alongside processing, packaging, logistics, electricity, and transport overheads, the true delivered commercial cost of a 25kg bag floats near **ZMW 212.50 (after credit of 30% converted into roller meal and bran)**, which equates to ZMW 425 per 50kg equivalent.





* **The Artificial Gap:** Selling a bag at **ZMW 179.99** creates an immediate deficit of over **ZMW 32.50 per bag**.



**Cheap is never cheap.**



This gap is not a corporate donation; it is a structural imbalance funded by artificial means that carries a significant long-term cost.





The Four Silent Realities of Election Pricing



1. The Delayed Farmer Debt Burden

The current low retail shelf price masks severe historical strains placed on agricultural producers. The nation cannot forget that thousands of smallholder farmers who supplied maize during the 2025 marketing season were left unpaid by the FRA for months, with final disbursements lagging until January and February 2026. This extensive delay deprived rural households of essential liquidity during the critical input-purchasing window. The current retail discount functions as a selective market illusion, hiding the fact that smallholders effectively extended interest-free credit to the state for nearly half a year.





2. Rural Farmers Safely Anchoring the Urban Vote

To force retail prices down in urban centers, smallholder farmers are left to bear the burden. If formal state procurement windows delay cash disbursements during a bumper harvest, desperate smallholders are forced to sell their crops to middlemen at heavily exploited rates—often as low as **ZMW 270 to ZMW 280 per 50kg bag**. The rural producer is effectively forced to subsidize the urban consumer to secure political stability at the ballot box.





3. The Smuggling Loophole and Campaign Liquidity

Artificially suppressed prices create massive regional distortions. While a 25kg bag is held at **ZMW 180** within local borders, that same bag commands between **$15.00 and $20.00 USD** just across the border in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

At current bank exchange rates, that $20.00 USD translates directly to **ZMW 350.00**.





This stark pricing mismatch creates an immediate profit margin of up to ZMW 170.00 per bag, incentivizing well-connected networks to smuggle subsidized stocks out of the country. This systemic leakage generates massive, untraceable dollar-denominated cash margins that can directly finance political operations.



4. The Post-August Debt Trap and Currency Devaluation

A two-month national consumption window requires nearly **400,000 to 466,000 Metric Tonnes** of maize.





Artificially suppressing prices across this volume drains hundreds of millions of Kwacha from the national treasury.



Once the August political horizon passes, this artificial price suppression becomes fiscally impossible to sustain.



Historically, once the immediate political objective is achieved, the following pattern emerges:

* Government food subsidies are abruptly withdrawn to balance the treasury.





* The state halts the artificial defense of the local currency, allowing the Kwacha to devalue significantly toward **ZMW 22.00+ against the USD**.



* Well-positioned elite exporters who accumulated foreign exchange by selling grain into deficit regional markets realize massive windfalls, while ordinary citizens face sharp, overnight price corrections for basic commodities.





Exercise Duty-Bound Awareness



Temporary, election-cycle pricing structures distort true economic conditions.



The low retail price of today functions as a vote-snare targeted at the consumer.



Accepting short-term discounts now means paying through the nose in the months following August 13.



A democratic choice is a declaration of civic responsibility.





It is an impediment to progress to allow short-term commodity discounts to compromise the fundamental valuation of a vote.



Vote with a clear focus on long-term economic stability.



Vote wisely! Vote for real change!



Fred M’membe

People’s Pact 2026 Presidential Candidate and President of the Socialist Party