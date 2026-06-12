THE BIGGEST WICKEDNESS ZAMBIA CAN DO TO HERSELF IS TO PUNISH A WORKING PRESIDENT- Saviour Chishimba

THE BIGGEST WICKEDNESS ZAMBIA CAN DO TO HERSELF IS TO PUNISH A WORKING PRESIDENT



Let us face the truth. President Hakainde Hichilema inherited an economy that was contracting at -2.8%. Zambia was down. Debt had choked us. Confidence was gone. The kwacha was weak. The country was struggling and divided.





In four years and ten months, this President has moved Zambia from decline to recovery. Today, economic growth is projected around 6.8% and above. The kwacha has strengthened. Reserves have been rebuilt. Investors are returning. Mining alone has attracted about US$12 billion in investment, but let us bring this home to ordinary families.





Social cash transfer has moved from about K90 to K450 per month, and from around 400,000 households to 1.5 million vulnerable households. That K450 can buy roughly two bags of mealie meal. In simple terms, this government is helping put food on the table for the elderly, the disabled, the poor and families without enough means.





Free education has put 2.5 million children back in school. School feeding is giving millions of children a meal at school from Monday to Friday. That is not politics. That is a burden lifted from poor parents.





Thousands of teachers have been recruited. Thousands of health workers have been recruited. Security and defence services have also seen recruitment. Young people who had lost hope are now serving their country.





The Lusaka to Ndola dual carriageway is under construction. Roads are being redone properly, not with shortcuts, inflated contracts and political theft. Proper development takes discipline. It is work.



Zambia is projected to produce nearly 5 million tonnes of maize this season. That means food security. That means national stability. That means hope.





Students are back on meal allowances. Parents who were struggling to send money every month have had part of that burden removed.



For the first time, we are moving towards stronger representation of youths, women and persons with disabilities in national decision making.





On corruption, the President has made one thing clear, “if you steal, you are alone”. Even those linked to the system have been fired, arrested or prosecuted. That is how institutions are rebuilt.





Some people speak more than they work. Others work more than they speak. President Hakainde Hichilema may not sing about every achievement every day, but Zambia can see the work.





The biggest wickedness Zambia can do to herself is to remove a working President simply because some people are experts at anger, tribalism, propaganda and deception.





We experimented before. We paid the price. This time, Zambia must protect recovery. Zambia must protect stability. Zambia must protect progress.





Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner