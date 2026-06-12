Why Young People Must Vote for the 10-10-5-3-3-1-1 Vision, Not Emotions – Hon Sunday Chanda

Hon Sunday Chanda – Kanchibiya MP writes and this is very important:



Why Young People Must Vote for the 10-10-5-3-3-1-1 Vision, Not Emotions





As young people, our future cannot be built on slogans, insults, anger, or political emotions. It must be built on opportunities, jobs, and a clear plan for economic growth.





The UPND’s 2026–2031 Manifesto presents a measurable and practical vision: 10-10-5-3-3-1-1. Unlike empty promises, these are tangible targets that directly affect the lives of young people.





Why should youths pay attention?



👉🏾 10 Gigawatts of Power Generation means more industries, factories, mines, and businesses. More power translates into more jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities for young people.





👉🏾 10 Million Tonnes of Maize and 3 Million Tonnes of Soya Beans means a stronger agricultural sector. Young people can participate as farmers, transporters, processors, marketers, and agribusiness entrepreneurs.





👉🏾 5 Million Tourist Arrivals means thousands of jobs in hospitality, transport, entertainment, crafts, and digital tourism services. Tourism is one of the fastest ways to create employment for young people.





👉🏾 3 Million Tonnes of Copper Production means increased investment, more mining jobs, more local suppliers, and greater economic activity across the country.



👉🏾 1 Million Tonnes of Wheat Production creates opportunities for commercial farming, milling, logistics, and food processing industries





👉🏾 $1 Billion in Beef Exports opens opportunities for livestock farmers, veterinary services, feed production, transport, and export businesses.



The question young voters must ask is simple:





Which political vision creates more opportunities for me to earn a living, start a business, own assets, and raise my standard of living?





Elections should not be decided by who shouts the loudest, who dances the most, who insults opponents the most, or who triggers the strongest emotions. They should be decided by who has the most credible plan to grow the economy and create opportunities.





The 10-10-5-3-3-1-1 vision is not just a set of numbers. It is a blueprint for jobs, wealth creation, industrialisation, food security, exports, and national prosperity.





For Zambia’s youth, the choice should not be based on emotion or entertainment. It should be based on ambition, opportunity, and the future we want to build.



Vote for a plan. Vote for growth. Vote for jobs. Vote for opportunity. Vote for the Zambia you want to inherit. 🇿🇲💚💛❤️🖤



Sunday Chanda.