Democratic Union Commends ECZ Stakeholder Engagement Ahead of 2026 Elections





The Democratic Union (DU) has expressed satisfaction with the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s (ECZ) recent engagement with stakeholders on preparations for the 2026 general elections.





DU Secretary General Kaunda Phiri attended the stakeholders meeting held on 15 August at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka. The meeting aimed to update political parties and other stakeholders on the ECZ’s election roadmap and new voter registration technologies.





Phiri described the engagement as “important and engaging,” highlighting its role in promoting transparency in the upcoming elections. “We received updates on the election roadmap, including the overall plan and timeline for the 2026 general elections, with key milestones and deadlines,” he said.





The DU Secretary General also commended the ECZ’s voter registration publicity initiatives, which will leverage community meetings, door-to-door campaigns, infotainment, and media outreach to ensure broad public awareness. “The engagement demonstrated ECZ’s commitment to transparency and accountability,” Phiri added.





In his remarks, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zalomis welcomed the Democratic Union’s active participation in recent by-elections, including those in Petauke and Pambashe, despite the party being only a few months old.





Phiri reaffirmed the DU’s commitment to participating in future elections as the party sets its sights on forming government in 2026 with Ackim Antony Njobvu as its presidential candidate.



“The Democratic Union will continue engaging in the electoral process and ensuring that our party and supporters are well represented as we prepare for the 2026 elections,” he said.