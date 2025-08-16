CLEVER RASTA MAN DRIBBLES  THE  ZAMBIAN GOVT

Sharp Practice



He acted humble and pretended to be interested in dialogue. He is not. He wants to show his skills and sell himself in a bigger court. Ati please adjourn to Monday because parties are talking.

Meanwhile his partners and juniors at the office were busy typing a 72 paged application to the Constitutional Court. They needed time to finish and file. Hence the High Court needed to be distracted.



Government was not aware but verily believed that the Rasta man meant well. They forgot who his client was. If the family wanted dialogue, why did they fire white lawyer and bring in new one? The message was clear and govt team should have seen this.

Surely someone should have asked where these talks were taking place from and who was attending on behalf of government. He clearly won this round by sharp practice.

The current truth is that, this matter has now moved from the High Court to the Constitutional court. The High Court will make no decision on Monday but will say, we await decision of the Constitutional Court.



It is the constitutional court that will decide to either dismiss the request to appeal or to actually entertain it.



Key question: are those negotiations going on right now ????

SOURCE: Zambian Watchdog