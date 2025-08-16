COACH ACCUSED OF LEAKING RHODA’S VIDEO AS SHE REVEALS A ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THEM





Zambian sprinter Rhoda Njobvu has accused her coach and former partner of leaking a private sextape involving herself and another female athlete. In an exclusive interview, Njobvu said the coach personally requested the recording and insisted that the video include another athlete with whom he allegedly wanted them to engage in a threesome.





The revelation has raised serious concerns across the athletics fraternity. Under World Athletics and National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) guidelines, romantic relationships between coaches and their athletes are strongly discouraged in order to protect athletes from abuse and exploitation.





The coach admits to having been in a relationship with Njobvu, claiming that he pursued the relationship because he believed his current wife would not be able to care for him in old age as she is uncaring. He says that he considered Njobvu “to have a good heart” and even promised to hand over his life savings to her when he turns 70.





However, he denies leaking the explicit video. He claims it may have been accessed by another athlete after he allegedly handed his phone to them. The athlete he named has denied any involvement in the circulation of the footage.





The coach has since made attempts to contain the situation. In one conversation seen, he offered one of his personal vehicles to a local fixer in an effort to trace how the video found its way into the public domain and to prevent further circulation.





According to police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Njobvu and another athlete, Sergeant Katundu Lumweka, were arrested and jointly charged with one count of Production of Obscene Materials.





Additionally, Njobvu has been charged with Circulation of Obscene Materials. The two women are officers under the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and the Zambia Correctional Service respectively.





“Following investigations, the duo has been jointly charged and arrested for one count of Production of Obscene Materials. Additionally, Ms Njobvu has been charged with a second count of Circulation of Obscene Materials,” Mr Hamoonga said.





Both athletes were later released on police bond and are expected to appear in court. They have since been suspended from national duty.





Njobvu has officially written to the athletics governing body. Two other athletes have claimed that the coach has made similar sexual advances towards them.





The coach has declined to comment after multiple requests.



The National Sports Council of Zambia and World Athletics have not yet issued any official public statements on the matter.



By Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya