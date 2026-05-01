Miles Sampa has invited applications for individuals interested in being adopted as parliamentary and local government candidates on his share of the PF

PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF)

(Under the Official Party Logo)



*INTERNAL MEMORANDUM / PUBLIC NOTICE*



*TO:* All Interested Members and the General Public



*FROM:* Office of the Deputy Secretary General – Administration



*DATE:* 1st May, 2026



*SUBJECT:* INVITATION FOR APPLICATIONS TO STAND ON THE PATRIOTIC FRONT TICKET



The Patriotic Front (PF) hereby invites applications from eligible, committed, and disciplined members wishing to stand on the Party ticket in the forthcoming elections. The Party remains committed to upholding democratic principles and providing equal opportunity to all aspiring candidates ready to serve the people diligently.



Applications are invited for the following positions:





● *Member of Parliament (MP)* – K2,000



● *Mayor* – K1,000



● *Council Chairperson* – K600



● *Councillor* – K500



All interested applicants are required to submit their applications and pay the prescribed non-refundable fees as indicated above.





*DATE FOR FILING OF NOMINATIONS:*

Tuesday, 8th May, 2026



*VENUE:*

Office of the Deputy Secretary General – Administration





Applicants are advised to ensure that all necessary documentation is submitted in full at the time of application to avoid any inconvenience.





For further inquiries and guidance, kindly contact the Office of the Deputy Secretary General – Administration through the following contact numbers: +260974448489/ +260979697332





The Patriotic Front encourages all aspiring candidates to seize this opportunity to contribute to national development through servant leadership under the Party banner.





“*One Zambia, One Nation – Patriotic Front, the Green Ghost That Never Dies.”*



Deputy Secretary General – Administration

Patriotic Front (PF)