Russia launches 70 missiles and 611 drones in massive attack on Kyiv

Russia has reportedly carried out one of its largest attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks, launching a large-scale missile and drone strike against the Ukrainian capital for the second time within a week.

According to reports, the attack involved approximately 70 missiles and 611 drones. The missile barrage allegedly included 22 Iskander-M tactical ballistic missiles, 5 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missiles, 6 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, 25 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missiles, and 25 Kh-101 long-range cruise missiles.

The strike comes a day after Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted an oil storage facility in Rybinsk, located in Russia’s Yaroslavl region. Russian sources have linked the latest attack to ongoing exchanges of long-range strikes between the two countries.

Air raid alerts were activated across Kyiv as Ukrainian air defense systems responded to the incoming missiles and drones. Authorities are continuing to assess damage and potential casualties.

The latest escalation highlights the intensifying cycle of long-range attacks between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides increasingly targeting strategic infrastructure far from the front lines.