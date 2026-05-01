SHOCK DEATH ROW: “LUNGU WAS KILLED!” DEMANDS FOR FULL PROBE INTO LUNGU’S FINAL HOURS

SHOCK DEATH ROW: “HE WAS KILLED!” DEMANDS FOR FULL PROBE INTO LUNGU’S FINAL HOURS





A political storm is erupting after Mthetho Ngcukaitobi sensationally claimed that allegations surrounding the death of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu point to possible foul play and demand a full inquest.





Ngcukaitobi, leading the Progressive Forces of South Africa, says the call for a deep investigation was sparked by explosive public statements, including claims from Lungu’s own daughter reported in the Sunday Times and remarks by Patriotic Front insider Makebi Zulu on Newzroom Afrika.





He questioned why authorities appeared slow to act despite such serious accusations being aired so openly by both family and political allies.

While conceding a “failure of the state,” Ngcukaitobi insisted the truth must come out vowing that nothing will be overlooked in uncovering what really happened.-Boldtruth