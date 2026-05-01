Zambians, don’t be fooled. What US Ambassador said yesterday is the same thing they said and did to KK, FTJ, Levy, Sata, ECL, and now HH- Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe



Go Sort Epstein Files and the Iraq War

Didn’t the same USA portray PF ministers as the most corrupt ever? Today they are telling the truth? Ba Tonse and Mundubile, today you stand with them? Did you not chase the US ambassador? So we should bring back the worst? Let’s be patriotic citizens — we all know the issue is China.

Almost every president — from Kenneth Kaunda, FTJ Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda, to Hakainde Hichilema — the USA has always eventually disagreed with them. I even warned UPND and HH immediately he entered office not to get close to America; they are dangerous. Many UPND members opposed me here, but my exact words to them were: “One day, it will be me who comes to HH’s defence.”

Ladies and gentlemen, when I was not supporting PF and the USA attacked ECL, I stood with ECL. It was the same stance I took when they turned against FTJ — I was young but busy defending FTJ. And it’s the stance I take today to stand by HH, knowing these USA crooks and what they are up to. And always manuputing African, today look at congo, Libya, Zimbabwe etc.

“When a white man greets you, count your fingers” — Mwansa Kapwepwe

“The day you see them praising me, know I have betrayed you” — KK and Chiluba, almost the same words.

Even they have problems. Their president is accused of sleeping with kids and sexual assault. Black people are a minority in the country but a majority in prison. The Iraq war which the did with no international support .Even HIV — it’s their manufacturing industries producing and selling meds. Let’s not be cheated into thinking it’s all goodwill. Surely, you can’t compare HH to Trump in terms of behavior; even have problem with HH it’s not trump level of sleeping with sex workers and suspected childre …they have more problems there.

When a Zambian president gets into office, they shower him with praise, trying to control him with praise and good international media support. But something always happens. The president settles and starts acting in ways not in their best interests. That is when they come out saying, “This is the worst we have seen.”

Today HH has become the worst president to them because he has failed to sign the health agreement, which includes mineral rights. Though the ambassador rubbished such a suggestion, it’s not Zambia who brought up this story — it’s the Americans. Even yesterday it was in the news in the USA. So now he is the devil to them? If he had signed, by now the USA would be saying he is the best president. My point: it has nothing to do with all the wrongs he pointed out. All countries have challenges, and it is citizens who should sort them out, not the USA.

Zambians, don’t be fooled. What he said yesterday is the same thing they said and did to KK, FTJ, Levy, Sata, ECL, and now HH. The formula is to scream corruption and try to change a president who is not agreeing with their interests. Wake up this a China issue .

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe