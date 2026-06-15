Let’s vote with our heads; changing direction every five years has not developed any country, says Chishimba

UNITED Progressive People—UPP president Saviour Chishimba has called on Zambians to vote with heads and hearts to build on progress that has been made by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Chishimba, a member of the UPND Alliance has cautioned Zambians against voting with anger, saying posterity will judge the decision made and not anger used.

In his article titled, “Before you vote, stand in the kitchen for just one minute”, Chishimba says he knows families are hurting by the increase of commodity prices adding that, no leader should pretend otherwise.

“Ask yourself one question, “What kind of Zambia do I want my children to inherit?” I know many families are hurting. I know prices have stretched every salary, every harvest and every small business. No honest leader should pretend otherwise. Your pain is real.

“Nonetheless, there is another question we must ask ourselves. What caused this pain, and who led us into unsustainable debt after the Mwanawasa administration cleared the books and Zambia became a middle income country? Who took us backwards?” remarks Chishimba.

He says no sensible family tears down a house under renovation.

“When a house has been damaged, the repairs are noisy, expensive and uncomfortable, but no sensible family tears the house down again while it is being rebuilt.

“Zambia went through years of debt distress, economic decline and lost confidence. The rebuilding has not been easy, but today the foundation is stronger than it was. The task before us is not to abandon the work, it is to finish it,” Chishimba says.

Chishimba wonders whether Zambians will vote for a future built on production or shortcuts.

“Our children will not judge us by the anger we expressed in 2026. They will judge us by the decision we made. Will we choose a future built on production, investment, jobs and opportunity? Or will we return to the politics of shortcuts, where today’s excitement becomes tomorrow’s hardship?

“There is no single country on earth that was transformed by changing direction every five years. Serious countries are transformed when citizens have the courage to stay the course that leads to lasting prosperity,” he says.

He says the August 13 polls are bigger than any political party.

“This election is bigger than any political party. It is about protecting the future of every Zambian child. Let us vote with our heads as well as our hearts.

“Let us build on the progress that has been made, demand even greater delivery over the next five years, and together complete the journey towards a stronger, more prosperous Zambia,” Chishimba implores Zambians.

©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 15, 2026