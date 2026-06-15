TONSE-PAMODZI ALLIANCE CANCELS CHINGOLA RALLY ON ACCOUNT OF LACK OF RESOURCES





Augustine Chewe, Freelance Journalist



For those that are wondering why the opposition Tonse Pamodzi Rally scheduled for 14 June 2026 at Kaunda Square Grounds in Chingola, did not take off.





It has emerged that the Alliance had a tough time to meet expenses of hiring buses and trucks as well as buying food for members who attended the Kitwe Rally. Some cadres also demanded to be paid by the Alliance, causing the Alliance leadership to rethink how to handle similar future events.





Realising that the Chingola Rally risked being a flop, a decision was made to cancel the event. Meanwhile, efforts to get comments from the Alliance leadership failed as calls went unanswered.



Ilelanga News. June 14, 2026.