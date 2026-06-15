“DON’T FORGET THE PRESIDENT”: What Did HH Really Mean in Solwezi?

By: Joshua Phiri – [Kafue Eye 14.06.2026]

During his address at Solwezi Airport yesterday, President Hakainde Hichilema closed with a line that has sparked debate: “If you don’t like the MP candidate, please don’t forget the president.”

On the surface, it sounds simple. But in the context of Zambia’s current political climate, the statement lands differently.

THE BACKDROP: UNPOPULAR ADOPTIONS

Since the recent intra-party adoption process, there’s been visible frustration on the ground. In several constituencies, candidates perceived as “strong” and “popular” were left out, while others seen as “imposed” were adopted. Social media and ward meetings have been full of complaints that the process didn’t reflect the people’s will. Some structures have even warned of voter apathy or protest votes.

WHAT THE STATEMENT COULD MEAN

There are three common interpretations circulating:

A CALL FOR TICKET-SPLITTING: The President may be acknowledging the local discontent. Essentially: “I know you may be unhappy with the MP we adopted, but when 2026 comes, separate the parliamentary vote from the presidential vote.” In other words, vote your conscience for MP — even an independent — but still back him for president.

DAMAGE CONTROL: With threats of independents and protest votes rising, the line could be pre-emptive messaging to stop local fights from hurting the national vote. It’s a plea not to let anger over one adoption cost the party State House.

A SUBTLE ADMISSION: Critics argue the statement indirectly admits the adoptions were flawed. If the candidates were genuinely popular, there’d be no need to tell people to “separate” the president from the MP.

IS HE ENDORSING INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES?

Not directly. No sitting president will openly tell people to vote for independents against his own party. But politically, the statement creates space. It signals that State House understands the frustration and won’t equate a rejection of the local MP with a rejection of HH himself. For some voters, that’s permission to split their ballot in August 2026: independent or opposition MP, but UPND for president.

THE RISK FOR UPND

This strategy cuts both ways. It may save presidential votes, but it weakens the party in Parliament. A president without a strong parliamentary majority struggles to pass laws and budgets. It also emboldens more aspirants to run as independents next time, knowing there’s no serious consequence from the top.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

This moment speaks to a long-running Zambian issue: the tension between party structures and grassroots preference. Voters are increasingly saying, “We love the president, but we want to choose our own MP.” HH’s Solwezi line might be the first time a sitting president publicly made room for that sentiment.

Bottom line: The President didn’t tell people to vote for independents. But he did tell them their anger at the MP candidate shouldn’t extend to him. In Zambian politics, that’s as close as you’ll get to a green light for ticket-splitting.

What do you think — was this smart political realism, or does it undermine party discipline? Drop your thoughts below.