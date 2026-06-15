ISAAC MWANZA INSISTS FRED M’MEMBE AND DOLIKA BANDA NOT ELIGIBLE TO CONTEST AUGUST POLLS





By Nelson Zulu



Governance activist Isaac mwanza has asked the constitutional court to nullify the nomination of socialist party presidential candidate dr. Fred M’membe and his running mate Dolika Banda.





In his reply to the duo’s affirmation that the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ-lawfully accepted their nominations after a thorough vetting process, Mr. Mwanza described the assertions as speculative and without merit.





He argues that Ms. Banda does not possess a grade 12 certificate or its equivalent, as supported by the answer filed by the Examination Council of Zambia through board secretary Treza Musakanya.





Mr. Mwanza further contends that the ECZ acted outside its mandate in accepting the nominations of dr. M’membe and Ms. Banda, saying the commission relied on a certificate that only appeared to have been verified and had already declared itself Functus Officio by the time the response from the examination council was received.





He has since maintained that the matter is actionable before the constitutional court and has urged the court to uphold the supremacy of the constitution by nullifying the nominations of the two respondents.





Previously, Dr. M’membe and Ms. Banda told the constitutional court that the consortium of civil society Organisations on governance and constitutionalism, which is challenging the validity of their nominations, is not a legally registered entity and therefore lacks the capacity to sue.



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