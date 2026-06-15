FRIENDS, DON’T LET ADOPTION GRIEVANCES DERAIL ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC RESCUE, ONLY HH GUARANTEES THE VISION- Hon. Oliver Mumbuna Amutike

FRIENDS, DON’T LET ADOPTION GRIEVANCES DERAIL ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC RESCUE, ONLY HH GUARANTEES THE VISION



By Oliver Mumbuna Amutike,

Former Member of Parliament for Mongu Central Constituency





Brothers and sisters, sons and daughters of this great nation, we must secure the Presidency and vote for President Hakainde Hichilema.





To my brothers and sisters who were not adopted, let me be politically blunt that no internal adoption process is ever perfect but the alternative of wanting to work with the opposition just because you were not adopted is economic suicide.





Even those who are deeply disappointed with how some MP candidates were adopted must ensure that the vote for HH is secured without any hesitation. Your hurt feelings will not pay for mealie meal. Your grievances will not stabilize the Kwacha. The opposition wants you to stay home out of spite, that is how they plan to sneak back into power and dismantle the recovery we have fought for.





From an economic standpoint, look at the facts. Under President Hichilema, we have seen debt restructuring progress, fertilizer delivered on time for the first time in years and social cash transfers reaching the poorest.





These are not miracles, these are the results of a leader with a clear economic vision. Other issues, including adoption disputes and internal party grievances, can wait until HH is sworn in again. And then we shall deal with them through proper party mechanisms. But do not cut off your nose to spite your face.



The Bible teaches us that the way to heaven is through Jesus Christ.





In the same manner, the only way to the better, prosperous and stable Zambia we all desperately want is through President Hakainde Hichilema.



He is a vision carrier. He sees beyond one election cycle. He understands that economic transformation requires continuity, not chaos.





Now compare. Mundubile and Makebi do not even have a manifesto. They have no published economic plan. No fiscal strategy. No vision for job creation or agricultural reform.



They offer slogans, not solutions. They will take us backwards to the days of empty treasury shelves, unpaid civil servants and beating up people.





Let us not go backwards. Let us swallow our adoption disappointments for the sake of our children’s future.



Vote HH. Secure the economy. Then we fix the rest together.



Issued by: Hon. Oliver Mumbuna Amutike (Former MP, Mongu Central)