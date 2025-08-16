Mwanawasa family holds joint memorial for Levy and Maureen!





The Mwanawasa family are today holding a joint memorial service for the late Third Republican President Dr. Levy Patrick Mwanawasa and former First Lady, Dr. Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa, at Twinpalm Baptist Church in Lusaka.





Dr. Mwanawasa, who served as Zambia’s third President, passed away on 19th August 2008 while in office while his wife Dr. Maureen died on 13th August 2024.



With their anniversaries falling just days apart, the family resolved to honour them together in a joint memorial service.