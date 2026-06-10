Police arrest Makebi’s bodyguard, Peter “macheni”, 3 others!

POLICE yesterday arrested four members of the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance who they allege are connected to violence that occured in Chawama, shortly after Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu attended late President Edgar Lungu’s first memorial.

Police spokesman Godfrey Chilabi confirms in a statement that the four suspects were all apprehended in Chipata, Eastern Province, shortly after Mphezeni IV’s burial.

“Police wishes to confirm the apprehension of four suspects in connection with the recent violence that occurred in Chawama, Lusaka. The suspects have been identified as: Ricky Chambawilo, 43, Thomas Mvula, 41, Peter Mwaba, and 42Rickson Phiri, 46

“All four suspects are residents of Lusaka and were on the police wanted list in connection with the political violence that occurred in John Howard area of Chawama on June 5, 2026,” Chilabi says.

He says the suspects are wanted in connection with offences, including aggravated robbery, malicious damage to property, assault, and unlawful wounding.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the suspects were part of a group involved in the political violence in Chawama.

“The suspects were apprehended at Protea Hotel in Chipata on June 9, 2026, among a group of individuals who had gathered outside the hotel. The four suspects remain in police custody and are awaiting formal charges,” Chilabi says.

©️ TV Yatu | June 10, 2026.